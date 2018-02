This week our small, rural town received threats of gun violence at all 3 schools. Two little girls, ages 11 and 13, have been charged. People are taking about school discipline, blaming bad parenting, calling for regulations on violent video games and movies, demanding a return to corporal punishment, praying for more God in the schools.

Guess what no one is talking about?

____________

You’ll find my full story here, at The Washington Post.

