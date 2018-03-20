Call Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

On March 5, in a brightly lit, white-on-white cafeteria at the Anderson County senior center, folks gathered around plastic tables decorated with leprechauns and sparkling green St. Patrick’s Day confetti, anxious to hear from congressional Democrats vying for Andy Barr’s seat.

One candidate stood out: retired fighter pilot, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

But there were questions, and locals whispered their concerns over pork sliders and mint cookies. Could a woman win the confidence of rural voters in Trump country? Could a person with less political pedigree than charming, long-time legislators like State Sen. Reggie Thomas or Mayor Jim Gray defeat Barr?

We got our answer on March 13 in Pennsylvania, in a congressional district like a twin sister to Kentucky’s 6th. After a rowdy, GOP rally for Rick Saccone three days before the special election, headlined by none other than President Trump, we witnessed the unlikely win by Democrat and former Marine Conor Lamb.

Contrary to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s fantasy that Lamb ran as a pro-life, pro-gun, anti-Nancy Pelosi, conservative, Lamb’s win has provided a virtual roadmap for how someone like McGrath—former military, mother of three small children who keeps guns in her home, supporter of women’s reproductive rights because it is the law, and aren’t we a nation of laws?—can win here.

Kentucky’s 6th District is both diverse and a place where politesse and basic kindness are fundamental, so it is no surprise that the constant political antics and scandals, both locally and nationally, are wearing us all threadbare. We are, in a word, exhausted.

At rallies like the one in Pennsylvania, the president tends to bloviate about his personal accomplishments, about winning. But here in Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans alike are clearly not winning, and we know it. We need infrastructure, healthcare, jobs, and a pension plan. We do not need people like Barr who back Governor Matt Bevin as he inexplicably calls teachers wanting the pensions they earned “selfish” and “ignorant,” comparing them to misers who hoarded rationed goods during World War II.

If Rep. Barr thinks he is safe come the November midterms, up against a potential candidate like McGrath, Kentucky Democrats say keep on thinking and talking. And get President Trump to come to Kentucky to talk with you, because what we witnessed in Pennsylvania makes it clear: the president’s rallies have little to do with galvanizing congressional races—like with Alabama’s Roy Moore, he barely mentioned Saccone—and everything to do with his addiction to the stage, the say-anything high he gets from stirring up a crowd.

Problem is, morning comes. The high wears off. The president blows up Twitter. And the same rally-goers who cheered by night are racked with questions. What decent person humiliates his own Secretary of State by firing him on Twitter? If a pension is promise, what kind of man punishes a government employee like Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe by firing him just 26 hours shy of getting his pension?

At the Anderson County senior center, around tables littered with campaign bumper stickers and emerald green hats, Lt. Col. McGrath did not rally us like the president might. She gave no list of braggadocios accomplishments (though she has plenty), no self-congratulations, and no playground name-calling. “We are all Democrats here, but it’s not about us,” she said. “It’s about getting people outside of here to vote for somebody who is going to inspire a new generation in public service. That’s what this is about. It’s about building the Democratic party again,” and “as a Marine, one of the things about leadership I respected the most was that they didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear, they told me the truth.”

Listening to McGrath talk about public service, the truth, and her values, I recalled the opening lines in Judith Guest’s famous 1976 novel, Ordinary People. “To have a reason to get up in the morning, it is necessary to possess a guiding principle. A belief of some kind. A bumper sticker, if you will…. Lying on his back in bed, he gazes around the walls of his room, musing about what has happened to his collection of statements.”

Where is GOP leadership’s collection of statements? What do men like Bevin and Barr value these days? Are the president’s petty tweets what get them up in the morning? What are their guiding principles, their beliefs, their bumper sticker slogans?

If they need help figuring it out, here’s a suggestion: call Lt. Col. McGrath.

_________

(Watch McGrath’s latest, one-minute ad here.)

