On reading SPARE

There are many, many reviews out there about SPARE (about why not to read it) and I have read several, many of which go on about settling scores, vindictiveness, pettiness, etc…. I’m not having it. Here is my less-than-two-cents.

ONE: This book is about a 12 year old boy who lost a mother he adored, who adored him. It is a book about grief. It’s that simple.

TWO: I am listening to Harry read his story as an audiobook, and I’m giving him 10/10.

THREE: There are many reasons for reading a book, one of which is to be transported into a world you will never experience in your real life. I will never know royalty. I’m in.

FOUR: The book is not perfect. No book is perfect. But this is one hell of story and whoever the ghostwriter is did a damn great job.